Jack White Salutes Eddie Van Halen On Saturday Night Live

Clash Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
And plays 'Ball And Biscuit' too...

*Jack White* saluted *Eddie Van Halen* during a special performance on Saturday Night Live.

The Detroit guitarist stepped in as a last minute musical guest, playing a quickfire set of solo and White Stripes classics.

In a neat move Jack White performed using a guitar designed for him by the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed away this week.

It was a wailing performance fit for the late rock icon, with Jack White pulling put some lightning moves on 'Lazaretto' and an extended medley led by 'Ball And Biscuit'.

Tune in below.

News video: Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered into a million pieces' after his death

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered into a million pieces' after his death 01:00

 Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Van Halen has admitted her heart and soul have been "shattered into a million pieces" following the death of her husband, who passed away earlier this week aged 65.

