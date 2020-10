You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns



The Biden-Harris campaign is halting the travel of California Sen. Kamala Harris, through this weekend. The decision comes after a flight crew member and Harris' communications director tested positive.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources CNN's Jake Tapper, Biden campaign aide spar over whether Barrett confirmation would be constitutional CNN’s Jake Tapper and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager sparred on Sunday over whether Judge Amy Coney...

Upworthy 5 days ago





Tweets about this