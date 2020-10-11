O.T. Genasis Goes Cruising In New Back To You Lyric Video Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

West Coast rapper O.T. Genasis is keeping the attention on his newly released "Back To You" single. Less than 48 hours after blessing fans with the Chris Brown and Charlie Wilson-featured tune, O.T. has come through with the song's official lyric video. The clip features purple and blue-themed settings with a low-rider cruising the streets.


