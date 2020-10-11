Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

O.T. Genasis Goes Cruising In New Back To You Lyric Video

SOHH Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
O.T. Genasis Goes Cruising In New Back To You Lyric VideoWest Coast rapper O.T. Genasis is keeping the attention on his newly released “Back To You” single. Less than 48 hours after blessing fans with the Chris Brown and Charlie Wilson-featured tune, O.T. has come through with the song’s official lyric video. The clip features purple and blue-themed settings with a low-rider cruising the streets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez & Blackpink Deliver 'Ice Cream' Lyric Video | Billboard News [Video]

Selena Gomez & Blackpink Deliver 'Ice Cream' Lyric Video | Billboard News

Selena Gomez & Blackpink Deliver 'Ice Cream' Lyric Video | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:03Published
TROLLS WORLD TOUR Movie Song - Lyric Video - Don't Slack [Video]

TROLLS WORLD TOUR Movie Song - Lyric Video - Don't Slack

TROLLS WORLD TOUR Movie Song - Lyric Video - Don't Slack Don't slack...and learn the lyrics to this upbeat Trolls tune!

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:01Published

Tweets about this