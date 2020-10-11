Pete Davidson Calls Out J.K. Rowling for Transphobic Comments During 'SNL'
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Pete Davidson is calling out J.K. Rowling. The 26-year-old King of Staten Island star responded to the Harry Potter author’s past transphobic comments during “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (October 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson “I long for a few young years ago when the worst things [...]
The King of Staten Island movie clip - Scott's Tattoo Restaurant Idea - Now on Digital, Blu-ray & DVD - Claire (Maude Apatow) is concerned about leaving her brother when she heads to college but Scott..