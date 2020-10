You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Baby Makes Funny Face While Tasting Lemon for the First Time



This adorable baby tried a slice of lemon for the first time. They made a funny face and reached for the lemon again and again. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago Baby can't hide his delight as he meets newborn little brother for the first time



This is the sweet moment a baby met his newborn brother for the first time ever in Essex, UK. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Amazing Footage Shows Baby Hearing Mother’s Voice for the First Time!



A baby girl in Minnesota suffering from hearing loss, gets the opportunity to hear her mother’s voice for the first time! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this