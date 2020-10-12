Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is Sagarika Ghatge pregnant?

IndiaTimes Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Zaheer Khan recently celebrated his birthday and wife Sagarika Ghatge had shared a loved-up post for the ace cricketer. Turns out more happiness has been bowled their way as it is being reported that the couple is expecting their first baby. According to Mumbai Mirror, Sagarika Ghatge is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Zaheer Khan, they had tied the knot in 2017. Friends of Zaheer and Sagarika have confirmed to Mirror that the happy couple is all set to turn parents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

behindwoods

Behindwoods After #Virushka, Is Zaheer Khan and #SagarikaGhatge Expecting Their First Child? Baby Bump Breaks Internet!  … https://t.co/GGgAEJzWiM 1 hour ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @bombaytimes: According to reports, actress @sagarikavghatge is pregnant and expecting first baby with husband @ImZaheer ! https://t.co… 2 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes According to reports, actress @sagarikavghatge is pregnant and expecting first baby with husband @ImZaheer ! https://t.co/lBeD3XN79s 2 hours ago

PuneTimesOnline

Pune Times Reportedly, @sagarikavghatge and @ImZaheer are expecting their first baby. An official word is yet to come from the… https://t.co/sMbgQXTRZP 4 hours ago

indiaforums

India Forums #SagarikaGhatge Pregnant, expecting first baby with #ZaheerKhan: Report @sagarikavghatge @ImZaheer https://t.co/blELnov5jw 5 hours ago

mannainfinitys1

mannainfinitysoul https://t.co/XdBKz7wVlW Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan expecting their first child? https://t.co/ZA3b4wbyME 6 hours ago

UsmanMu79813

MUHAMMAD USMAN💵💰🥰 RT @ZoomTV: #SagarikaGhatge is reportedly expecting her first child with hubby #ZaheerKhan! https://t.co/4sifcQDwqs 6 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Reportedly, #ZaheerKhan and wife #SagarikaGhatge are expecting their first baby https://t.co/2nYJdp4MCB 8 hours ago