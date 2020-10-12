Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James + Lakers Celebrate NBA Finals Win W/ Larry O’Brien Trophy

SOHH Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
LeBron James + Lakers Celebrate NBA Finals Win W/ Larry O’Brien TrophyLos Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James has a reason to smile from ear to ear. The three-time league champion has officially added a fourth trophy to his case. King James helped lead the Lakers to a hard-fought Game 6 series-ending NBA Finals game against the Miami Heat. Bron Bron and his fellow champion teammates all gather […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST 02:15

 Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt that it's LeBron James who's deserves MVP of the Finals. Hear him make his case to Kevin Wildes and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron [Video]

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron

SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:03Published
NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more [Video]

NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon breaks down what was easily the most entertaining game of this NBA Finals, which saw Jimmy Butler and the Heat out-duel the Lakers and force a Game 6.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:00Published
Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is a win away from his 4th title and potentially 4th Finals MVP as well. While still chasing Michael Jordan’s 6 rings, LeBron said that he doesn’t think about his legacy, and that it..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:49Published

Tweets about this