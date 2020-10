Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 winner Aryananda Babu: This is a dream come true for me Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 drew to a close on Sunday evening, October 11. After months of regaling audiences with power-packed performances by its phenomenally talented little contestants, Zee TV's popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 bestow upon the winning honours to Aryananda Babu.