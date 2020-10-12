Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant Congratulates L.A. Lakers After NBA Finals 2020 Win

Just Jared Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers on their big win! The 38-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram Story on Sunday evening (October 11) to congratulate the Lakers after defeating the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals. Vanessa shared an old photo of Kobe with Lakers General Manager Rob [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory 00:56

 Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa led congratulations for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night after the late sportsman's former team beat Miami Heat to take home the NBA Championship title

