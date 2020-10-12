Vanessa Bryant Congratulates L.A. Lakers After NBA Finals 2020 Win Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers on their big win! The 38-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram Story on Sunday evening (October 11) to congratulate the Lakers after defeating the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals. Vanessa shared an old photo of Kobe with Lakers General Manager Rob [...] 👓 View full article

