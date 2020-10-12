'83 to release soon; Sooryavanshi shifts to 2021 Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

As per the Mirror report, Akshay Kumar's film has now been pushed to 2021 while Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83 will be releasing on Christmas this year. Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar told the daily, ''We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March." 👓 View full article

