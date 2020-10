SpeechTrans #breaking Tom Parker Tom Parker: The Wanted singer diagnosed with inoperable brain ...,Tom Parker, The Wanted singe… https://t.co/okZf4BotvT 5 hours ago

Khadeja RT @PopCrave: #TheWanted’s Tom Parker reveals he's been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour. The singer and his wife are expecting their… 5 hours ago

Channel24 The Wanted's Tom Parker has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour - "I'm still in complete shock," he says… https://t.co/NxPmMsOS4Y 8 hours ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Tom Parker: The Wanted singer diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour: "I’m going to be here, I’m going to fight thi… https://t.co/e1uyTono51 14 hours ago

Viking FM News The Wanted's Tom Parker has revealed he's been diagnosed with a brain tumour which is "inoperable" and "terminal".… https://t.co/YRw8TElpyk 15 hours ago

Chochilino Tom Parker: The Wanted singer says he has inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/z5I5sRLG52 15 hours ago

X-X @null Tom Parker: The Wanted singer says he has inoperable brain tumour "I’m going to https://t.co/RDrjq0liPF 15 hours ago