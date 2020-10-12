Halal Love Story first song promo out - The enchanting Sufi track Sundaranayavane
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Giving us a special glimpse into the beautiful frames of Halal Love Story, Amazon Prime Video released the first song promo of the Malayalam comedy-drama. The soulful song titled Sundaranayavane produced by Rex Vijayan, is sung and composed by Shahabaz Aman, with the beautiful lyrics penned by Muhsin Parari. The video sees...
Tell Me A Story 2x02 Writer's Block - Season 2 Episode 2 - Promo Trailer HD - The CW
About TELL ME A STORY:
TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this...