Halal Love Story first song promo out - The enchanting Sufi track Sundaranayavane

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Giving us a special glimpse into the beautiful frames of Halal Love Story, Amazon Prime Video released the first song promo of the Malayalam comedy-drama. The soulful song titled Sundaranayavane produced by Rex Vijayan, is sung and composed by Shahabaz Aman, with the beautiful lyrics penned by Muhsin Parari. The video sees...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Tell Me A Story S02E02 Writer's Block

Tell Me A Story S02E02 Writer's Block 00:40

 Tell Me A Story 2x02 Writer's Block - Season 2 Episode 2 - Promo Trailer HD - The CW About TELL ME A STORY: TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this...

Sundaranayavane song: Halal Love Story's first track is a serene sufi melody perfect for any mood

 The Sundaranayavane song, soulfully sung and composed by Shahabaz Aman, with lyrics penned by Muhsin Parari, also captures some beautiful shots from the movie,...
