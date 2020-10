Married Actor Dominic West Seen Kissing Lily James in Rome Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lily James and The Affair actor Dominic West were seen getting very cozy in some new photos taken on Sunday (October 11) in Rome, Italy. The 31-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor are set to co-star in the BBC’s upcoming The Pursuit Of Love together, and have been filming since the summer. Some fans are pointing [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources James McAvoy to narrate reality show for U.K. broadcaster



Actor James McAvoy is set to narrate a new reality competition show for Channel 4. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this