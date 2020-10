You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings



While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden won't debate Thursday, there's plenty of debate over what they're doing instead. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:09 Published 2 hours ago Kanye West Shares Fake Election Results On Twitter



Kanye West shared fake election results today on Twitter. It showed him ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Kentucky. Early voting began on Tuesday in the southern.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 23 hours ago Biden and Trump in Dueling Televised Town Halls



In the wake of the canceled presidential debate that had been scheduled to take place in Miami this week, both President Trump and Joe Biden are set to host competing town hall events on network.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:01 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this