'RHOP': Candiace Dillard Pressing Charges Against Monique Samuels Following Brutal Brawl Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Meanwhile, Monique appears to be wanting to fix things with Candiace after the physical appearance after talking to Pastor Chad, saying, 'She didn't deserve that.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this