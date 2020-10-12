Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘This Hearing is a Sham’: Amy Klobuchar Buries Barrett Confirmation Proceeding in Blistering Opener

Mediaite Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is condemning the Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick 02:24

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead with their plan to quickly fill a vacancy on the bench before November's presidential election. Lisa...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19 [Video]

Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19

Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test. Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Klobuchar tells Barrett: 'I think this hearing is a sham'

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett a "sham" while using...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this