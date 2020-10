Brian E. Logan RT @GetWisdomDude: No. The #SCOTUS Hearings For #AmyComeyBarrett Won't Be Disrespectful. Sen John Kennedy Is Almost Correct. It's Republic… 3 seconds ago

Robert Zagar RT @BarbMcQuade: Sen John Kennedy calls the Brett Kavanaugh hearings a “freak show” like something out of the “cantina scene from Star Wars… 10 seconds ago

Wisdom Rocks No. The #SCOTUS Hearings For #AmyComeyBarrett Won't Be Disrespectful. Sen John Kennedy Is Almost Correct. It's Rep… https://t.co/4Dd9GAW3Qm 32 seconds ago

Robert Zagar RT @mkraju: “It was a freak show,” GOP Sen. John Kennedy said of the Kavanaugh hearings. “It looked like the cantina bar scene out of Star… 4 minutes ago

Carrie Chapman Catt RT @thedailybeast: “I’m not naive. I understand this thing can turn sour really fast, we all watched the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh,” S… 5 minutes ago

Stephen Cheng Kavanaugh hearing indeed a freak show of highest order. ‘IT WAS A FREAK SHOW!’: Sen. Kennedy Blasts Dems Over Kava… https://t.co/4FRMmteRqX 9 minutes ago