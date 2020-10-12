Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jonas Brothers To Perform Virtual Concert, Fans Help Pick The Setlist!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Jonas Brothers are finally giving what the fans want – a virtual concert! The guys – Nick, Joe and Kevin – just announced that they will be putting on a show on Deceber 3rd, AND they want the fans to be very involved. Jonatics will get the chance to help choose the setlist, design [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers

BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers 00:58

 The latest virtual concert from BTS, "Map of the Soul ON:E," attracted more than 100 million viewers Saturday. The pay-per-view event beat their last concert in June, "BANG BANG CON The Live," which broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a music concert livestream, with more than...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kate Moss surprises fans with appearance in Coach's virtual fashion show [Video]

Kate Moss surprises fans with appearance in Coach's virtual fashion show

Kate Moss surprised fans when she made an appearance during Coach's virtual fashion show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Chiefs fans on TODAY [Video]

Chiefs fans on TODAY

TODAY wants the biggest Chiefs fans to join their virtual plaza on Sept. 10.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:00Published
Fans Crowd Into Indoor Concert for COVID-19 Tracing Experiment [Video]

Fans Crowd Into Indoor Concert for COVID-19 Tracing Experiment

1,500 music fans in Leipzig, Germany, took part in the experiment in which they attended an indoor concert staged by researchers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Jonas Brothers Offer Fans Creative Control Over Setlist of Their Virtual Concert

 The trio are planning to reunite onstage on December 3 for a special livestream gig promoting Lenovo's Yoga brand of laptops and Intel Evo's new interactive...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this