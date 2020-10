You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Average American will take months to pay off credit card debt racked up during quarantine



If the pandemic has forced you to make long-term changes to your spending strategy, you're far from alone. It will take the average American seven months to pay off the credit card debt they.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 5 days ago American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic



In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 5 days ago Racist, Degrading Emails Leads To Asian American Woman's Exoneration



Asian American woman Francis Choy spent 17 years in prison for killing her parents in a Massachusetts house fire in 2003. Now, Choy is going free. According to Newser, it's partly because of racist.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this