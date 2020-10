There's Another Connection Between Lily James & Dominic West Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lily James, 31, and Dominic West, 50, sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing in Rome, Italy on Sunday (October 11). There is some controversy involved in this story as Dominic is actually married to his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, and they have been wed since 2010. They have four children. Well, it’s now being [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

