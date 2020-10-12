Global  
 

Gal Gadot Draws Backlash After Being Cast as 'Cleopatra' in Upcoming Movie

HNGN Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Gal Gadot Draws Backlash After Being Cast as 'Cleopatra' in Upcoming MovieGal Gadot had scored her next big role as Cleopatra. Right after the announcement, social media users attacked the casting decision due to Cleopatra's ethnicity.
0
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Gal Gadot confirms she's set to play Cleopatra

Gal Gadot confirms she's set to play Cleopatra 01:01

 Gal Gadot has confirmed she's set to follow in Elizabeth Taylor's footsteps by portraying Cleopatra in Patty Jenkins' upcoming film.

