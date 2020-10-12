Gal Gadot Draws Backlash After Being Cast as 'Cleopatra' in Upcoming Movie

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer 2



Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer 2 - Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published on August 24, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer 2



Check out the official trailer 2 for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:24 Published on August 22, 2020 Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the mystery thriller movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh. It stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:51 Published on August 19, 2020

