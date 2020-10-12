|
Gal Gadot Draws Backlash After Being Cast as 'Cleopatra' in Upcoming Movie
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Gal Gadot had scored her next big role as Cleopatra. Right after the announcement, social media users attacked the casting decision due to Cleopatra's ethnicity.
