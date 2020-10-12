|
Marvin Humes and Wife Rochelle Proudly Introduce Newborn Baby Boy
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Congratulations are in order for the JLS member and his wife Rochelle Humes as the couple have just welcomed a bouncing baby boy to their growing family.
