Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marvin Humes and Wife Rochelle Proudly Introduce Newborn Baby Boy

AceShowbiz Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Congratulations are in order for the JLS member and his wife Rochelle Humes as the couple have just welcomed a bouncing baby boy to their growing family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rochelle and Marvin Humes welcome baby son Blake Hampton Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes welcome baby son Blake Hampton Humes 01:10

 Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have welcomed their third child into the world, baby boy Blake Hampton Humes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heartbreaking moment woman abandons baby boy on park bench [Video]

Heartbreaking moment woman abandons baby boy on park bench

Police are searching for a woman seen on CCTV abandoning a newborn baby boy on a park bench. The infant, believed to be around seven days old, was heard crying next to a flower bed in Phuket,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:51Published
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome a baby boy [Video]

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome a baby boy

The couple, who married in 2017, shared images of their first child together, with Kirke, a singer and doula posting a photo on instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Idris Elba dismisses secret baby talk [Video]

Idris Elba dismisses secret baby talk

Idris Elba has shot down baby rumours, insisting he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, are not parents to a secret child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this