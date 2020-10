You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid



Kanye West still insists he's running for President. West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee. He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. In Missouri, his petition lacked more than.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published on August 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Kanye West Preaches About Faith In First Presidential Ad Kanye West is leaning on his faith in his brand new campaign ad for President. The 43-year-old rapper shared the video on his social media account, which depicts...

Just Jared 6 hours ago





Tweets about this