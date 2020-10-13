Global  
 

Sonu Sood on power outage in Mumbai: There are homes that get electricity for only two hours

Mid-Day Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
On Monday, social media savvy Amitabh Bachchan "somehow managed" to stay online and post messages asking people in the city to remain calm during the power outage as "all shall be well." Big B informed, "Dongle's working." Sonu Sood asked people to stay calm and wondered how a power cut in Mumbai grabbed the nation's attention...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, electricity to be restored soon

Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, electricity to be restored soon 03:16

 Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Passengers...

