Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood all set to embrace parenthood Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

A lot of couples have geared up to welcome parenthood during this lockdown and fans have not been able to keep calm. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, and the next one is Amrita Rao and Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol.



A source close to the actress informed *Times of India*... 👓 View full article

