Omar Apollo Links With Ruel For 'Want U Around'

Electronic soul auteur *Omar Apollo* has shared new single 'Want U Around'.



Blessed with a haunting, uniquely affecting voice, Omar Apollo's debut EP 'Stereo' stood out from the pack with its sheer originality.



2019's 'Friends' EP was a worthy follow up, and the songwriter's debut album 'Apolonio' hits home on October 16th.



The record features a slew of guests, with notable contributions from Albert Hammond Jr, Mk.gee, DJ Dahi, and Michael Uzowuru.



New single 'Want U Around' features Omar Apollo alongside Ruel, and the pair allow their artistry to intersect perfectly.



It's a riveting performance, one that raises Omar's peerless standards still further, and bodes well for his much-anticipated album.



