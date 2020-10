'NCIS: New Orleans' Actors Sue CBS, Claim They Almost Die in Robbery Scene Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

In their lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, two actors and a jewelry store owner allege that they almost got killed during the scene when real cops came in the filming set with real guns. 👓 View full article

