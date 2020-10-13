John Grisham on his new sequel to 1989's "A Time to Kill"
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Bestselling author John Grisham joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new novel, "A Time for Mercy." Mississippi lawyer Jake Brigance -- the hero of "A Time to Kill" -- returns in this sequel that finds him defending a 16-year-old accused of murder. Grisham talks about revisiting one of his most popular characters and why it's autobiographical for him.
Three in 10 Americans made a major change to their diet during the pandemic, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 33% have modified their diet in these past seven months —..
Half of Americans think they have a family recipe worthy enough to be sold in a five-star restaurant, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their cooking habits and found 53%..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Tweets about this
Barnes & Noble Rome In his new novel John Grisham takes us back to Clanton Mississippi, where attorney Jake Brigance finds himself invo… https://t.co/IKBuzmDUn7 1 day ago
UncAvl#UNCAvl will be hosting @JohnGrisham for the live online release of his new novel, A Time for Mercy, which is a seq… https://t.co/sivzFG64NQ 1 week ago