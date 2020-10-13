Global  
 

John Grisham on his new sequel to 1989's "A Time to Kill"

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
John Grisham on his new sequel to 1989's A Time to KillBestselling author John Grisham joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new novel, "A Time for Mercy." Mississippi lawyer Jake Brigance -- the hero of "A Time to Kill" -- returns in this sequel that finds him defending a 16-year-old accused of murder. Grisham talks about revisiting one of his most popular characters and why it's autobiographical for him.
