5 videos of BTS grooving to Desi tracks Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

K-Pop sensation, BTS has the world obsessing over their music, moves, and of course, band members - RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V. We’ve compiled our top 5 favourite viral videos that prove our favourite K-Pop star can also be our beloved desi boys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this