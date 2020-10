"Cinderella (2021)" - cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, Missy Elliott, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, Romesh Ranganathan Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

*Release date :* February 05, 2021

*Synopsis :* A modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in which an orphaned girl turns into a princess. ... *Release date :* February 05, 2021*Synopsis :* A modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in which an orphaned girl turns into a princess. ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this