Hamilton Cast Reuniting for Biden Campaign Fundraiser Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton is reuniting for a virtual fundraiser to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Among those participating in the event, dubbed “Hamilton Town Hall,” will be Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo. Director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A with […] The original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton is reuniting for a virtual fundraiser to support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Among those participating in the event, dubbed “Hamilton Town Hall,” will be Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo. Director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A with […] 👓 View full article

