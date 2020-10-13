'Mad Max' Spinoff in the Works, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Star!
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Huge Mad Max news! Warner Bros. is developing a spinoff in the Mad Max universe about Furiosa, Deadline reported on Tuesday (October 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya Taylor-Joy The spinoff from George Miller‘s Mad Max: Fury Road will follow the character played by Charlize Theron, who assisted Max in the desert. [...]
