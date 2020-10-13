Global  
 

Snoop Dogg Disses LA Clippers W/ Epic-Looking Lakers Tattoo

SOHH Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Snoop Dogg Disses LA Clippers W/ Epic-Looking Lakers TattooEvery Los Angeles Clippers fan knew this was coming. After the Los Angeles Lakers clinched their first NBA championship in 10 years, lifelong Lake Show fan Snoop Dogg commemorated the moment with a jaw-dropping new tattoo. Snoop Dogg’s Fresh Ink Sparing no expense, the West Coast hip-hop icon went to the renowned tattoo artist Mister […]
