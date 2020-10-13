Global  
 

Stevie Wonder leaves Motown to start his own record label; releases two new songs

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Stevie Wonder announces he started a label imprint under Republic Records and released new music. He spent nearly 60 years at Motown.
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Stevie Wonder leaves Motown to start his own record label; releases two new songs

Stevie Wonder leaves Motown to start his own record label; releases two new songs 01:15

 Stevie Wonder announces he started a label imprint under Republic Records and released new music. He spent nearly 60 years at Motown.

Stevie Wonder Leaves Motown, Reveals Two New Songs

 11:32 AM PDT 10/13/2020
Upworthy

Stevie Wonder announces new music, leaves Motown to form his own label

 Wonder released two songs Tuesday on his own newly formed label, his first major venture beyond Motown since signing with the label as a child.
USATODAY.com


