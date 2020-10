Charlie Sheen Pays Tribute To 'Two & A Half Men' Co-Star Conchata Ferrell After Her Death Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Charlie Sheen has spoken out after hearing of Conchata Ferrell‘s passing this week. The two actors starred together on CBS’ Two & A Half Men for years as Charlie and housekeeper Berta. “an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss,” Charlie wrote in poem form on Twitter, remembering the [...] 👓 View full article