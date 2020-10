Jeannie Mai Clarifies Her Comments About Being 'Submissive' to Jeezy in Marriage Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jeannie Mai is clarifying her plan to be “submissive” in her marriage to Jeezy. The Real co-host and Dancing With The Stars contestant opened up in an interview with ET about the comments, which sparked some controversy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeannie Mai “I think a lot of women need to hear [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this