Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson Covers Coldplay's 'The Scientist' - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson‘s delivered yet another incredible Kellyoke! The 38-year-old The Kelly Clarkson Show host performed Coldplay‘s “The Scientist” for the Tuesday episode (October 13) of her hit daytime TV show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson If you’re wondering about the eyepatch, Kelly revealed to NBC that she is allergic to dust, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy 00:53

 John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson and Usher bond over 'difficult, complicated' divorce experiences [Video]

Kelly Clarkson and Usher bond over 'difficult, complicated' divorce experiences

Kelly Clarkson and Usher shared their divorce experiences during a wide-ranging chat on her talk show earlier this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Kelly Clarkson Didn't See Her Divorce Coming [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Didn't See Her Divorce Coming

On Monday, Kelly Clarkson's self titled talk show returned for its second season. Clarkson addressed filing for divorce in June from her husband of almost seven years, Brandon Blackstock. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Kelly Clarkson missed her Emmy Awards win [Video]

Kelly Clarkson missed her Emmy Awards win

Kelly Clarkson was floored by her Outstanding Talk Show Host win at the Daytime Emmy Awards last month, because she forgot all about the ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this