Fans React To Clare Crawley's 'The Bachelorette' Debut - See The Tweets Here!
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () The Bachelorette officially premiered tonight and fans were so happy to have the reality show return amid the pandemic for an escape. Clare Crawley was introduced to 31 men, including front runner Dale Moss, and fans definitely had thoughts on that, and also shared their first impressions of the contestants vying for her heart. On [...]
Rose lovers, it's time to make a date with Clare Crawley as her quest for love is about to begin. However, the new preview for season 16 teases that the 29-year-old met her match right out of the limo.