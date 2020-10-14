Armie Hammer's Reaction to Timothee Chalamet's New Instagram Selfie is Going Viral! Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Armie Hammer had the best reaction to Timothee Chalamet's new selfie! On Tuesday (October 13), the 24-year-old Little Women actor took to Instagram to share a new selfie. The 34-year-old The Man From U.N.C.L.E. actor then took to the comments to thirst over Timothee's new pic. "OoOOOoOoooo KING SHIT!!! 🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦💦💦❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥" Armie wrote in the comments.


