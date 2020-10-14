|
Armie Hammer's Reaction to Timothee Chalamet's New Instagram Selfie is Going Viral!
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Armie Hammer had the best reaction to Timothee Chalamet‘s new selfie! On Tuesday (October 13), the 24-year-old Little Women actor took to Instagram to share a new selfie. The 34-year-old The Man From U.N.C.L.E. actor then took to the comments to thirst over Timothee‘s new pic. “OoOOOoOoooo KING SHIT!!! 🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦💦💦❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥” Armie wrote in the comments. [...]
|
|
|
|
