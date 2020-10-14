|
Taapsee Pannu bids adieu to Maldives with a mesmerising picture from vacation
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday bid adieu to the Maldives and announced the conclusion of her week-long vacation with a mesmerising picture from the exotic location.
The 'Pink' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared with fans - one last glimpse from the location and shared that she is going back to Mumbai. In the picture, the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this