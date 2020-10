Kanye West unveils campaign video Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run. The rapper tweeted it with the caption, "We stepping out on faith." In the video, West is seen against a black-and-white American flag. The montage also has families praying and helping each other. "What is America's destiny? What is best for our nation,...