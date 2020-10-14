Global  
 

Women will not take a backseat post COVID-19: Jessica Alba

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Jessica Alba feels women will not take a step back as the entertainment industry moves towards revival in the aftermath of the pandemic. "I feel like women are in such high demand that if anybody is going to be staying at home, it will probably be the man," said Alba while talking about how the industry and the place of women in...
