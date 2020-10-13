Evil Eye movie review: Where’s the promised horror?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Evil Eye' Cast On Working With Priyanka Chopra Jonas



Scary-movie season is officially here and ET Canada catches up with the cast of Amazon Prime's new thriller "Evil Eye", which is executive-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Plus, Sydney Sweeney and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:26 Published 8 hours ago WITCHES OF AMITYVILLE ACADEMY Movie



WITCHES OF AMITYVILLE ACADEMY Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Belle Witches have to revisit their magical talents to deter the evil Dominique Marcom from trying to raise the demon Botis.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:47 Published 23 hours ago Blade movie (1998) - Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson



Blade movie (1998) - Plot synopsis: A half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race, while slaying evil vampires. Director: Stephen Norrington Writer: David S. Goyer Stars:.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:06 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this