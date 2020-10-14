Global  
 

Rajshree Thakur quits Shaadi Mubarak due to 'hectic work schedule': They didn't want to change storyline

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020
The resumption of shooting has brought in bad news for Shaadi Mubarak fans. The show, which first aired on August 24, 2020, was supposed to be Television actress Rajshree Thakur's comeback show on TV opposite Manav Gohil. Now Rajshree has quit the show within a month's time and is been replaced by the producers overnight. The...
