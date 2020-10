Two and a Half Men's Berta aka Conchata Ferrell passes away at 77 Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as Berta the housekeeper in the series, passed away at the age of 77 in Sherman Oaks on Tuesday. The demise of the two-time Emmy nominated actor was confirmed by a representative of Warner Bros.Television to Variety.



The creator and executive producer of 'Two and... 👓 View full article