Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan battling for life, Pooja Bhatt extends support

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, the son of late veteran actor Yusuf Khan, is in a critical condition. He's battling for his life in the ICU. After hearing this news, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter account to share this news and urged everyone to contribute. 

This is what she tweeted- "Please share and...
