Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan battling for life, Pooja Bhatt extends support

Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor



Meet the fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan from Surat, who has been collecting his photos since 1999. Divyesh plants 11 saplings every year on actor's birthday. He said, "I have collected over 7,000 photos.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42 Published 3 days ago

Watch: Day after bail, Rhea Chakraborty marks her presence at police station



Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:04 Published 6 days ago