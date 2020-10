"Moonfall" - cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Stanley Tucci, John Bradley Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* TBA 2021

*Synopsis :* The movie centers around a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling ... πŸ‘“ View full article

