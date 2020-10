Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2020? Week One Spoilers! Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Bachelorette premiered last night on ABC and we’re starting to see how Clare Crawley‘s season will take shape. So far, we’ve met all 31 one Clare‘s contestants and we found out, via the tease that aired at the end of the episode, that things go downhill pretty quick. It appears as if the rumors [...] 👓 View full article

