Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keith Olbermann Slams Mitt Romney for Comparing Him to Trump: ‘You Have Enabled’ the ‘Terrorist-in-Chief’

Mediaite Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann hit back at Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) for comparing his anti-Donald Trump rhetoric with the president's conduct in office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote [Video]

Romney Indicates He Will Support SCOTUS Nominee Vote

Senator Mitt Romney's announcement that he would support President Donald Trump's nomination for a Supreme Court justice likely means that the nomination will be appointed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee

On Tuesday, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced he planned to consider and vote for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. "The historical precedent of election year nominations is that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Keller @ Large: Mitt Romney's Decision To Vote On President Trump’s Nominee Isn't Surprising [Video]

Keller @ Large: Mitt Romney's Decision To Vote On President Trump’s Nominee Isn't Surprising

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller says Mitt Romney's decision is based on his future goals.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Mitt Romney Drops Statement on Trump-Biden Election, Gets Dragged For Equating President With Keith Olbermann

Mitt Romney Drops Statement on Trump-Biden Election, Gets Dragged For Equating President With Keith Olbermann Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) released a largely anti-Trump statement on the state of American politics, decrying how "vile" the election has become -- but is getting...
Mediaite

Romney rips Trump, Pelosi, Keith Olbermann, says politics now ‘a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass'

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is stressing that the country’s politics has “moved away from the spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled...
FOXNews.com

WATCH: Chuck Todd Shades Ex-Colleague Keith Olbermann, Refuses to Say His Name and Calls Him ‘Very Far Left’ Media

 MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd conspicuously refused to say the name of former colleague Keith Olbermann, referring to him only as a "very far left" media figure who...
Mediaite


Tweets about this