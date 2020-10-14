Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
I am optimistic that business will pick up: BookMyShow CEO Ashish Saksena
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
I am optimistic that business will pick up: BookMyShow CEO Ashish Saksena
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (
24 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Amazon
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
National Football League
Apple Inc.
Amy Coney Barrett
Democratic Party
Supreme Court of the United States
Facebook
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Altuve
Monster Hunter
Scottish Independence
Brexit
Mike Tyson
WORTH WATCHING
Barrett: 'open question' if president can pardon himself
Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay
'Please like me', Donald Trump urges suburban women
Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem